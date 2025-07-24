Trader Joe’s Giving Away Limited-Edition Tote Bags in San Francisco Bay Area

Trader Joe’s and Bay FC, the professional women's soccer team in California, are partnering to advance support for children’s nutrition and address food insecurity in the Bay Area.

Trader Joe’s is partnering with Bay FC, the professional soccer franchise representing California's Bay Area in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), to give away an exclusive Trader Joe’s & Bay FC Mini Tote Bag.

Ticketed fans attending Bay FC’s home game against the Houston Dash on Saturday, Aug. 2, at San Jose's PayPal Park will receive the limited-edition Mini Tote Bag upon entry, while supplies last.

The bag will not be available for purchase in Trader Joe's stores.

Trader Joe’s tote bags have long been viewed as must-have items by the retailer's cult-like consumer following. Last year, shoppers around the country were searching for its stand-up collapsible grocery totes that went viral on social media. The grocer’s mini and canvas bags also quickly sold out.