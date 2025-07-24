Trader Joe’s Giving Away Limited-Edition Tote Bags in San Francisco Bay Area
Meanwhile, Bay FC fans are encouraged to arrive early for the Aug. 2 game to participate in Trader Joe's-themed FanFest activities, which will include the following:
- An Interactive Bagging Contest: Fans can test their skills in an on-stage grocery bagging competition, with an opportunity to win prizes.
- A Stadium Scavenger Hunt: Bay FC’s first-ever in-stadium scavenger hunt will feature participants finding special Trader Joe’s-themed plush animals, with winners earning giveaways.
- Spin to Win: Multiple opportunities to win customer-favorite Trader Joe’s products, snacks and more.
- Fan of the Match: A special celebration honoring a fan will occur during halftime, with that fan receiving a special Trader Joe’s gift bag.
The mini tote bag giveaway and FanFest activities are all part of Trader Joe’s and Bay FC's partnership to advance support for children’s nutrition and address food insecurity in the Bay Area.
These initiatives include Kick Hunger, in which Trader Joe’s donates $250 — up to a maximum of $25,000 — for every Bay FC corner kick earned during the season.
As of the midpoint of the 2025 NWSL season, Bay FC has earned 62 corner kicks, for a current donation total of $15,500.
After launching the Bay FC partnership in September 2024, Trader Joe’s donated $11,250 to the Alameda County Community Food Bank.