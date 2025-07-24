 Skip to main content

Trader Joe’s Giving Away Limited-Edition Tote Bags in San Francisco Bay Area

Giveaway part of Bay FC women’s soccer FanFest activities
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Trader Joe's Tote Bags
Trader Joe’s and Bay FC, the professional women's soccer team in California, are partnering to advance support for children’s nutrition and address food insecurity in the Bay Area.

Trader Joe’s is partnering with Bay FC, the professional soccer franchise representing California's Bay Area in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), to give away an exclusive Trader Joe’s & Bay FC Mini Tote Bag. 

Ticketed fans attending Bay FC’s home game against the Houston Dash on Saturday, Aug. 2, at San Jose's PayPal Park will receive the limited-edition Mini Tote Bag upon entry, while supplies last. 

The bag will not be available for purchase in Trader Joe's stores.

Trader Joe’s tote bags have long been viewed as must-have items by the retailer's cult-like consumer following. Last  year, shoppers around the country were searching for its stand-up collapsible grocery totes that went viral on social media. The grocer’s mini and canvas bags also quickly sold out.  

Meanwhile, Bay FC fans are encouraged to arrive early for the Aug. 2 game to participate in Trader Joe's-themed FanFest activities, which will include the following:

  • An Interactive Bagging Contest: Fans can test their skills in an on-stage grocery bagging competition, with an opportunity to win prizes.
  • A Stadium Scavenger Hunt: Bay FC’s first-ever in-stadium scavenger hunt will feature participants finding special Trader Joe’s-themed plush animals, with winners earning giveaways.
  • Spin to Win: Multiple opportunities to win customer-favorite Trader Joe’s products, snacks and more.
  • Fan of the Match: A special celebration honoring a fan will occur during halftime, with that fan receiving a special Trader Joe’s gift bag.

The mini tote bag giveaway and FanFest activities are all part of Trader Joe’s and Bay FC's partnership to advance support for children’s nutrition and address food insecurity in the Bay Area.  

These initiatives include Kick Hunger, in which Trader Joe’s donates $250 — up to a maximum of $25,000 — for every Bay FC corner kick earned during the season. 

As of the midpoint of the 2025 NWSL season, Bay FC has earned 62 corner kicks, for a current donation total of $15,500. 

After launching the Bay FC partnership in September 2024, Trader Joe’s donated $11,250 to the Alameda County Community Food Bank. 

With more than 500 stores in 40-plus states, Trader Joe’s is No. 29 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.

