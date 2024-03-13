Easter at Hannaford Means Meal Kits

Hannaford Supermarkets is celebrating Easter with fresh, fully cooked brunch kits that make holiday entertaining more convenient. The kits offer spiral sliced ham, mashed potatoes, spinach quiche, butternut squash and cheese danishes, along with various additions, sides and desserts. Also included in the kits are preparation guides with heating instructions.

“With Easter coming a little earlier this year, we want to make it as easy as possible for our customers to enjoy a traditional holiday brunch at a great value,” explained Hannaford Chef Dorene Mills. “Our fresh and delicious meal kits include all the Easter favorites and can be on the table in as little as a half hour, allowing hosts to spend more time with their loved ones.”

[RELATED: Grocers Offer Easter Meal Deals for Time-Strapped Shoppers]

Available in two sizes, the Easter brunch meal kits can be ordered at Hannaford deli counter:

For $59.99, a holiday brunch for up to six consists of a 4-pound Taste of Inspirations off-the-bone ham, 2 pounds of Yukon mashed potatoes, 2 pounds of butternut squash, a spinach quiche, a dozen dinner rolls, 1.25 pounds of canned pineapple and a cheese danish.

For $79.99, a holiday brunch for up to 12 guests consists of an 8-to-9-pound bone-in spiral ham, 4 pounds of Yukon mashed potatoes, 4 pounds of butternut squash, two spinach quiches, two dozen dinner rolls, 2.5 pounds of canned pineapple and two cheese danishes.

Further, shoppers can customize their holiday meals with a complete selection of freshly prepared appetizers, side dishes and desserts. The full menu is available online.

Customers can order Easter brunch meal kits at any Hannaford deli counter for pickup on a designated date ahead of the holiday. Orders are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Holiday brunch kits can be ordered until Friday, March 29, with Saturday, March 30 the last day to pick up orders. All Hannaford stores will be closed on Easter Sunday, which this year falls on March 31.

Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford operates 180-plus stores in Maine, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont, and employs nearly 30,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and among its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.