Hannaford to Debut Newly Acquired Maine Stores in April

The addition of the Fort Kent and Madawaska stores will bring the total number of Hannaford locations to 189, including 68 in Maine.

A few months after announcing its acquisition of two Paradis Shop ‘n Save Supermarkets in Maine, Hannaford Supermarkets has revealed the reopening date of the stores under its own banner.

Hannaford will officially welcome customers to its new stores in Fort Kent and Madawaska on April 12 at 7 a.m. In preparation for the conversion, the stores will temporarily close on Monday, April 8, at 2 p.m. for three days before reopening on Friday morning.

“We’re excited to officially welcome these stores to the Hannaford banner as we continue to deliver the high-quality, fresh products and exceptional service that our customers expect,” said Hannaford Supermarkets VP of Retail Operations Todd Bullen. “We thank the Fort Kent and Madawaska communities for their patience while we transition the stores and look forward to welcoming them as Hannaford customers in the near future.”

Under the Hannaford banner, the Fort Kent and Madawaska stores will continue to offer the fresh food for which Hannaford is known, including unique store-brand offerings such as Taste of Inspirations, Hannaford and Nature’s Promise, as well as an expansive selection of products from local farms and producers. Customers can also take advantage of My Hannaford Rewards, a program that allows members to earn a 2% reward on all private brand purchases and receive personalized coupons.

The Fort Kent store is located at 62 West Main Street. The Madawaska store is located at 58 Main Street.

The addition of the Fort Kent and Madawaska stores will bring the total number of Hannaford locations to 189, including 68 in Maine.

Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford operates 180-plus stores in Maine, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont, and employs nearly 30,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and among its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.