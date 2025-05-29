 Skip to main content

C&S Partners to Offer Wholesale Supply Solutions in Caribbean, Central and South America

Company teaming with Atlantic Grocery Supply to serve export customers
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
C&S AGS Logos Main Image
A new partnership between C&S and AGS will operate out of C&S’ 1-million-square-foot Miami warehouse, with both companies working together on sales to Florida-based independent retail customers and AGS leading sales to export customers.

Atlantic Grocery Supply (AGS), the grocery division of Pompano, Fla.-based Sun Commodities Inc. (Sun Group), and C&S Wholesale Grocers LLC have joined forces to provide wholesale supply solutions to retailers in the Caribbean and Central and South America. Under the agreement, export customers will receive the most competitive pricing and a broad grocery assortment of 40,000-plus items, according to the companies. 

“We’re excited to partner with C&S and leverage their strong national scale to offer the same competitive supply to all our export customers,” noted AGS President Christopher Miller. “With the combined offering of our leading produce supply, along with the entire grocery assortment of C&S, we’re able to provide the export market with an unparalleled offering.”

The new partnership will operate out of C&S’ 1-million-square-foot Miami warehouse, with C&S and AGS working together on sales to Florida-based independent retail customers and AGS leading sales to export customers. The Sun Group will continue to supply produce to retailers and foodservice customers throughout the southeastern United States and the Caribbean. 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

“We look forward to working with AGS and leveraging our strong capabilities to provide a superior assortment and service experience,” said C&S CEO Eric Winn. “Together, C&S and AGS will create an optimized supply chain model that brings unparalleled value to AGS’ customers. C&S is committed to growing our customer base and building on our quality and service legacy of braggingly happy customers.”

[RELATED: C&S Wholesale Grocers Relaunching Best Yet Private Label]

Founded in 1995, the Sun Group is one of the nation’s largest wholesale produce distributors, with locations throughout the Southeast. Sun has expanded over the years to encompass divisions supplying retailers, export and foodservice customers. In 2018, Sun added the AGS division to provide grocery items to customers in the United States  and abroad.

Founded in 1918 as a supplier to independent grocery stores, Keene, N.H.-based C&S now services customers of all sizes, supplying more than 7,500 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with 100,000-plus products. The company also operates and supports corporate grocery stores and services independent franchisees under a chain-style model throughout the Midwest, South and Northeast. Earlier this year, C&S revealed that it’s part of a consortium of private investors acquiring Southeastern Grocers and its Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket banners from ALDI U.S. The company is No. 18 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds