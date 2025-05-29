C&S Partners to Offer Wholesale Supply Solutions in Caribbean, Central and South America

A new partnership between C&S and AGS will operate out of C&S’ 1-million-square-foot Miami warehouse, with both companies working together on sales to Florida-based independent retail customers and AGS leading sales to export customers.

Atlantic Grocery Supply (AGS), the grocery division of Pompano, Fla.-based Sun Commodities Inc. (Sun Group), and C&S Wholesale Grocers LLC have joined forces to provide wholesale supply solutions to retailers in the Caribbean and Central and South America. Under the agreement, export customers will receive the most competitive pricing and a broad grocery assortment of 40,000-plus items, according to the companies.

“We’re excited to partner with C&S and leverage their strong national scale to offer the same competitive supply to all our export customers,” noted AGS President Christopher Miller. “With the combined offering of our leading produce supply, along with the entire grocery assortment of C&S, we’re able to provide the export market with an unparalleled offering.”

The new partnership will operate out of C&S’ 1-million-square-foot Miami warehouse, with C&S and AGS working together on sales to Florida-based independent retail customers and AGS leading sales to export customers. The Sun Group will continue to supply produce to retailers and foodservice customers throughout the southeastern United States and the Caribbean.