C&S Partners to Offer Wholesale Supply Solutions in Caribbean, Central and South America
“We look forward to working with AGS and leveraging our strong capabilities to provide a superior assortment and service experience,” said C&S CEO Eric Winn. “Together, C&S and AGS will create an optimized supply chain model that brings unparalleled value to AGS’ customers. C&S is committed to growing our customer base and building on our quality and service legacy of braggingly happy customers.”
Founded in 1995, the Sun Group is one of the nation’s largest wholesale produce distributors, with locations throughout the Southeast. Sun has expanded over the years to encompass divisions supplying retailers, export and foodservice customers. In 2018, Sun added the AGS division to provide grocery items to customers in the United States and abroad.
Founded in 1918 as a supplier to independent grocery stores, Keene, N.H.-based C&S now services customers of all sizes, supplying more than 7,500 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with 100,000-plus products. The company also operates and supports corporate grocery stores and services independent franchisees under a chain-style model throughout the Midwest, South and Northeast. Earlier this year, C&S revealed that it’s part of a consortium of private investors acquiring Southeastern Grocers and its Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket banners from ALDI U.S. The company is No. 18 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.