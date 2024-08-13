Coleman All Natural Meats Ground Pork Sausage

In operation since 1875, Coleman All Natural Meats has now launched a ground pork sausage line in five trending flavors: Mild Sweet Italian, Hot Italian, Chorizo, Mild Breakfast and Hot Breakfast. Featuring no artificial ingredients or preservatives, the versatile product line made from juicy, flavorful Heritage Duroc pork gives consumers multiple options for any daypart. All five flavors come in packages sporting Coleman’s refreshed branding that highlights such claims as no antibiotics ever, no added hormones, an all-vegetarian diet and humanely raised in the United States by locally owned family farms. Coleman’s ground sausage ships frozen with the option for “Slack and Sell” refrigerated merchandising. The suggested retail price for a 16-ounce package of any ground pork sausage variety is $4.99.