Celebrity chef, Emmy award-winning TV host, Barbeque Hall of Famer and restauranteur Guy Fieri has added to his popular Flavortown line Wing Sauces and Rubs and Seasonings, which are rolling out to stores nationwide. The versatile sauces – O.G. Buffalo, Garlicky Parm, Nashville Hot and Sizzlin’ Asian – can be used for much more than wings, while the rubs and seasonings – Garlic Butter, All Purpose, Ultimate Steak Butter, Brown Sugar BBQ, Burger Joint and Cluckin’ Chicken – have been carefully crafted to bring maximum flavor with minimal effort to steaks, burgers, chicken and more. Flavortown has also launched two additional BBQ Sauces, Bourbon Brown Sugar and Hot Honey, and two more condiments, Bacon Flavored Ranch and Chili Lime. The Wing Sauces, BBQ Sauces and Condiments, retailing for a suggested $4.99 each, are already on retail shelves, while the rubs and seasonings, with a suggested retail price of $5.99 each, will arrive in May. Flavortown is a brand of Litehouse Foods.