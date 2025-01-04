Inspired by recent Datassential insights revealing that 80% of consumers like or love cheesecake, beloved baking brand Krusteaz has created Cheesecake Muffin Mix. Combining a sweet, tangy cheesecake filling with the soft, fluffy texture Krusteaz fans already know and love, the moist baked good defies categorization as a tasty breakfast item, decadent dessert or an indulgent anytime treat. The muffin base even delivers warm notes of vanilla, cinnamon and honey to mimic the flavor profile of a traditional cheesecake crust. To make the muffins, home bakers just add water, oil and eggs. For an even richer filling, they can add in an extra 4 ounces of cream cheese. Krusteaz Cheesecake Muffin Mix contains no artificial flavors. Available now at Kroger and Meijer and coming soon to more retailers, the 17-ounce boxed muffin mix, which yields a dozen standard muffins with a creamy cheesecake center, starts at around $3.99. Krusteaz is the flagship brand of Continental Mills Inc. dba The Krusteaz Co.