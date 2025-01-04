The latest retail offering from James Beard Award- and Emmy Award-winning chef, TV personality, restaurateur and entrepreneur Ming Tsai is Mings, a line of thoughtfully crafted frozen meals. Delivering a modern approach to authentic Asian cuisine, the noodle-based meals feature bold, authentic flavors and are ready in just minutes. The single-serve line consists of Spicy Dan Dan Noodles (10 ounces), containing wheat noodles and ground chicken tossed with a tingly and spicy Sichuan-style red sauce; Spicy Beef Ramen (8 ounces), containing ramen noodles with seared steak, bok choy, green onions, and toasted black and white sesame seeds in a spicy beef broth; Chicken Ramen (8 ounces), containing ramen noodles with seasoned dark-meat chicken, bok choy, green onions, and black and toasted white sesame seeds in a savory chicken broth; and Sweet Chili Chicken & Broccoli (10 ounces), containing rice noodles in a sweet and spicy chili sauce with seasoned dark-meat chicken, broccoli and colorful bell peppers, topped with black and toasted white sesame seeds. All four Mings varieties are available in the freezer section at Walmart stores nationwide starting this month for an suggested retail price of $4.88, although prices may vary by location. Consumers can scan the QR code on the back of Mings packaging to watch Chef Ming’s “Chef it Up” video series, which is all about making restaurant-quality food accessible, easy to prepare and fun to eat. Mings is a brand of Nestlé USA.