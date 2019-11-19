Coborn’s Offers Affordable Diabetes Management Program

During National Diabetes Month in November, Coborn’s Inc. has launched a diabetes management program to enable customers to take better control of their condition while spending less money. Teaming with Arkray USA Inc., the grocer now offers customers a free blood glucose meter, free wellness materials, and a 50-count supply of test strips for only $9.99.

“We are pleased to help customers better manage this complicated disease state,” said Jim Cox, senior director of pharmacy for Coborn’s. “Diabetes is one of the fastest-growing disease states in the country, and also one of the more costly to manage, which is why many don’t or can’t afford to test their blood glucose levels properly.”

Even those with insurance often end up paying $30 or more a month for diabetes test strips. For the underinsured, or those paying cash, the retail price for a 50-count supply – good for about a month’s worth of testing – can surpass $90. Cox noted that Coborn’s aim was to “help educate patients with high co-pays or health savings accounts that there are quality alternatives to expensive brand names that you can get at a cash price well below your average co-pay.”

“Coborn’s has been a great partner of ours, and our company values are in alignment when it comes to patient health and well-being,” said Jonathan Chapman, president of Minneapolis-based Arkray USA, adding that the company’s “goal is to help make diabetes management easy and affordable. With the cost of diabetes management on the rise, it is now more important than ever to help save patients money so they can properly manage this complex disease.”

Consumers don’t have to be current Coborn’s pharmacy customers to join the new cost-savings program. They can learn more online or visit their local Coborn’s pharmacy to get started.

St. Cloud, Minn.-based Coborn’s has almost 9,300 employees, and 60 stores in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin under the Coborn’s, Cash Wise Foods, Marketplace Foods and Hornbacher’s banners. It is No. 43 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of top grocers in the United States.