Kroger Fights Diabetes, Heart Disease via Point-of-Care Testing

Kroger Health, The Kroger Co.’s national division of health-and-wellness facilities, services and programs, and PTS Diagnostics have begun rolling out CardioChek Plus analyzers for point-of-care blood testing to help identify those at risk of heart attack, stroke and diabetes. The final rollout of analyzers will wrap up by next month.

CardioChek Plus analyzers provide accurate, on-site results in about 90 seconds using the same technology as clinical laboratories. The devices’ speed and portability, backed by the reach and influence of Kroger Health pharmacies and clinics, will increase the number of potential patients able to receive preventive health screenings and start clinical protocols, according to the companies.

“With nearly one-third of Americans suffering from diabetes, prediabetes or high cholesterol, the time for more innovative and turnkey solutions is now,” noted Colleen Lindholz, president, Kroger Health. “One of the best ways to combat these issues is to ‘know your numbers.’ And that’s why easy, economical and efficient testing methods are so important. When you know if you’re at risk, you can take the actions necessary – whether that is with your diet, exercise or medication – to begin living a healthier life.”

The hand-held, portable CardioChek Plus system tests lipid profile and glucose at the same time with a single fingerstick, eliminating the need for further testing or machinery, and enabling a more seamless process for the customer. The system measures total cholesterol, HDL cholesterol, triglycerides and glucose, and provides real-time readings and ratios that are immediately documented by on-site associates.

“Our partnership with Kroger Health is an important step towards improving the overall state of population health,” said Robert Huffstodt, president and CEO of Indianapolis-based PTS Diagnostics. “Nearly 90 percent of Americans live within 5 miles of a Kroger Health pharmacy or clinic, and these individuals can now be quickly monitored for cardiometabolic conditions.”

Kroger Health encompasses more than 22,000 health care associates across 2,100-plus pharmacies and clinics, offering services, treatment and coaching in such areas as nutrition counseling and weight loss programs, diabetes prevention, and immunization services.

Kroger Health’s broader health-and-wellness initiatives include the Wellness Your Way campaign, which aims to provide personalized health care solutions for the more than 60 million Americans who visit the Kroger family of companies annually.

Cincinnati-based Kroger employs nearly half a million associates who serve more than 9 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banners. The grocer is No. 2 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.