Coborn's to End Twin Cities Grocery Delivery

Coborn's Inc. has announced a shift in its ecommerce focus to curbside pickup at all 62 of its store locations in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin under Coborn’s, Cash Wise, Marketplace Foods and Hornbacher’s banners.

The independent grocer currently offers CobornsDelivers home-delivery service to its customers in the Twin Cities, but the company will transition that business to Cub Foods after Aug. 15.

Coborns will continue its home delivery service in the St. Cloud and Elk River areas of Minnesota, as well as Cash Wise Delivers in Owatonna, Fargo and Bismarck, N.D.

“Coborn’s has always been a forward-thinking company, and our president and CEO Chris Coborn had tremendous vision for the future of grocery delivery in 2008 when we purchased and renamed early leader SimonDelivers in the Twin Cities,” said Emily Coborn, VP of operations for Coborn’s Inc. “CobornsDelivers has been the grocery delivery gold standard in the Twin Cities metro for more than a decade, with our warehouse hub and dedicated driver service. We are incredibly proud to have helped a generation of Twin Cities shoppers get their grocery run totally done online. Now we look forward to bringing those innovations — and the easier way of life online shopping can bring — to our customers in our 62 store locations. And, we know our Twin Cities customers will be well taken care of in the future by our friends at Cub.”

For customers who have never used shop.cub.com, Cub is offering $20 off their first order and free delivery of a $35 minimum purchase with the code SAVE7646.

St. Cloud, Minn.-based Coborn's Inc. is an employee-owned independent grocer with more than 9,000 employees and 60 stores in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin, under Coborn's, Cash Wise Foods, Marketplace Foods and Hornbacher's banners. It is No. 43 on Progressive Grocer's 2019 Super 50 list of top grocers in the United States.