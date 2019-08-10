Walmart Offers Diabetes Management Platform in Stores, Online

Hundreds of U.S. Walmart stores are now selling the wireless glucose meter kit and supplies from One Drop, a provider of digital therapeutics solutions for diabetes and other chronic conditions. Each kit consists of a Bluetooth glucose meter, a lancing device, a carrying case, test strips and lancets, along with one year of free access to One Drop's certified diabetes coaches for round-the-clock support.

One Drop’s solution combines a smart glucose meter with a free mobile app, personalized one-on-one coaching and artificial intelligence-powered insights. Proprietary machine learning — powered by health data garnered from almost 1.5 million One Drop users — generates actionable advice that connects behavior with outcomes to simplify decision-making and encourage lasting behavioral changes.

“Access to affordable care options is a huge issue in the United States, and most people struggle with insurance, scheduling, and co-pays,” said explained Jeff Dachis, founder and CEO of New York-based One Drop. “Having One Drop available at Walmart stores means that millions of Americans with diabetes can now access real-time support from Certified Diabetes Educators through our easy-to-use platform. We’re meeting people where they are and empowering them with the tools, information and support they need to make better choices for their health.”

Before being offered at U.S. Walmart stores and on walmart.com (where the starter kit retails for $69.95, while 50 test strips go for $24.95), the company’s wireless glucose meter was available only at select Apple retail locations, as well as on One Drop's website, amazon.com, bestbuy.com and apple.com. The One Drop app can be downloaded free worldwide (iOS and Android).

One Drop’s digital diabetes education program was the first ever to be recognized by the American Diabetes Association, and has since expanded to offer programs for pre-diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol. The program connects each participant with a Certified Diabetes Educator or personal health coach to manage living with their conditions.

One Drop recently expanded its AI-powered predictive insights to feature eight-hour blood glucose forecasts for users of its mobile app who have type 2 diabetes, and each forecast is paired with a behavioral recommendation to help keep blood glucose under control. The app also features a Personal Health Assistant, a digital tool for tracking medication, food and physical activity, as well as blood sugar, blood pressure, weight and other health indicators.

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart operates more than 11,300 stores under 58 banners in 27 countries, and ecommerce websites, employing 2.2 million-plus associates worldwide. The company is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.