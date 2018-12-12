Walmart, Express Scripts Extend Agreement

Walmart Inc. and pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts have extended their existing network agreement by three years to provide access to Walmart’s prescription services for Express Scripts clients’ covered members. The companies also committed to deliver additional affordable prescription solutions to millions of underinsured and uninsured Americans.

As part of the ongoing partnership, Walmart is able to offer Express Scripts’ unique pricing on dozens of brand-name prescription drugs, as well as additional value to customers. For example, Express Scripts has rolled out the InsideRx solution to provide discounts – on average, 40 percent – to uninsured Americans on a rising number of brand-name prescription drugs. Express Scripts works with major drug manufacturers to lower the cost of high-priced medications.

“Helping customers save money and live better is our mission at Walmart, and a key component of that is to help them save money on health care like prescription drugs,” said Luke Kleyn, VP, payer relations at the Bentonville, Ark.-based mega-retailer. “This new agreement helps both insured and uninsured Americans access … affordable prescriptions.”

Walmart has offered its $4 Program to pharmacy customers since 2006 and will continue to work with Express Scripts on pricing solutions for people with no health care coverage and products not covered by insurance. The company operates more than 4,700 locations with pharmacies across urban, rural and suburban areas.

“Prescription drugs are the first line of treatment for many illnesses, and it is critical to create and sustain affordable access to innovative therapies,” noted Amy Bricker, president, supply chain at St. Louis-based Express Scripts. “Our clients and patients value our ability to deliver quality, cost-effective care on their terms, and we are pleased to partner with Walmart to expand affordable access for insured and uninsured patients.”

Walmart has 11,200-plus stores under 55 banners in 27 countries and ecommerce websites, employing more than 2.2 million associates worldwide. The company is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.