Hy-Vee Offers Customers Free Diabetes Screenings

Hy-Vee Offers Customers Free Diabetes Screenings

By Abby Kleckler - 10/31/2019
The Hy-Vee Healthy You Mobiles have been on the road since 2013

Hy-Vee, Inc. is providing free Hemoglobin A1C screenings during the month of November through its Hy-Vee Healthy You Mobiles in 160 store parking lots. The service is in relation to National Diabetes Month.

Registered dietitians will conduct a simple blood test and review the results with individuals immediately following the test. Hemoglobin A1C is used by individuals with diabetes to manage their blood glucose levels, and it provides information about an individual’s average levels of blood glucose over a two- to three-month period.

In September, the Hy-Vee Healthy You Mobiles also hit stores in the eight-state region to offer free heart health screenings

The following organizations help make the A1C screenings possible: Fat Rabbit, Glucerna, Cabot, Good Idea, Novo Nordisk, Quaker and Think. Find screening locations and times online. 

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 260 retail stores across eight Midwestern states.The company is No. 12 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

