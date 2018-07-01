Chobani Gimmies Kid-Friendly Greek Yogurt Snacks

Chobani has introduced Gimmies, a line of Greek yogurt snacks for kids that comprises four different ways to help kids enjoy a more healthful, yogurt-based snack. All made with only natural, non-GMO ingredients – and never any thickeners, preservatives or artificial sweeteners – the refrigerated line includes:

Crunch, a dual-compartment package with yogurt and mix-ins, in Poppin' Cotton Candy, Choco Chunk Cookie Dunk, Best Birthday Ever, Ooey Gooey S'More, and Rainbow Sprinkle Cone flavors

Milkshakes, in Bizzy Buzzy Strawberry, Cookies & Cream Crush, Chillin' Mint Chocolate flavors

Tubes, in Super Berry Rocket, Creamy Orange Dreamy, Cherry Set Go flavors

Pouches, in See Ya Later Strawberry and Bunch of Bouncy Grape flavors

All products in the line are naturally rich in many essential nutrients that support good health, align with national dietary guidelines, contribute toward the daily dairy recommendations for kids, and contain just the right amount of sugar to balance the tastes of fruit and yogurt. Suggested retail price for Crunch is $1.25 per 4-ounce container; for Tubes is $4.29 per 10-pack of 1.5-ounce portions; for Milkshakes is $4.49 per six-pack of 4-ounce servings; and for Pouches is $4.49 per four-pack of 3.5-ounce servings.