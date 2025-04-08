Hodo has introduced a line of ready-to-eat Lightly Fried Tofu in three on-trend Asian flavors – fiery Chili Crisp, with notes of garlic and onion; earthy, warm Golden Turmeric, offering a hint of ginger and black pepper; and Korean-inspired Gochujang, delivering a balance of spiciness, sweetness and savoriness. Each block of tofu, made from fermented soybeans, is scored, lightly fried and then marinated, allowing the zesty sauces to coat the surface for maximum flavor. Packed with plant-based protein – 36 grams or more per package – all three varieties are made with organic, non-GMO, gluten-free tofu. The versatile product can be eaten hot or cold and used in salads, grain bowls, stir-fries, wraps and more. The suggested retail price for an 8-ounce package of any flavor is $5.99 at select retailers.