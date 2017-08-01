Press enter to search
Charlie's Wild Boar Pork Sausages

Charlie’s Wild Boar Pork Sausages were created to solve a conservation crisis in the South: the wild boar’s destruction of levees, farmland and forests at an incredible rate. Developed in partnership with farmers and trappers, the gourmet pork sausages are made with a Cajun recipe and smoked in a real hardwood-fire smokehouse, giving them what is described as a delicious, rich flavor. Available in Original, Mild and Green Onion varieties, the Cajun sausages retail for a suggested $5.99 per 12-ounce pack, each containing three sausages.

