Ritter Sport is doing the right thing to make really good chocolate a lot more fun.

A family-owned third-generation company, Ritter Sport makes premium chocolate in a colorful variety of square shapes designed for sharing. Available in more than 25 flavors, like Dark Chocolate with Whole Hazelnuts, Marzipan and Butter Biscuit, each bar of Ritter Sport is crafted with sustainably sourced German chocolate and made with quality ingredients you can see, taste and experience. Ritter Sport is also committed to ethically grown cocoa and sustainable manufacturing practices, ranked No. 2 out of 40 global chocolate companies.