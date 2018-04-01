Caulipower All-Natural Uncured Pepperoni Cauliflower-Crust Pizzas

Caulipower has added a new variety to its line of frozen cauliflower-crust pizzas: All-Natural Uncured Pepperoni. Made with pepperoni that contains no nitrates or artificial preservatives, the pizza comes on the brand’s signature cauliflower crust and is both rich and nutrients and gluten free, with the taste of classic pepperoni pizza. It features less than half the sugar of leading gluten-free pizzas. The pizzas also are high in fiber and vitamins (particularly vitamin C), and contain 9 grams of protein per serving.