Bumble Bee CEO Talks Seafood Changes

Jan Tharp: There is so much uncertainty in the world right now, and we know people are counting on the food industry to come through. Because of the industry we are in, we’ve had to become a very agile and adaptable organization over the years, and we’ve been able to apply those learnings and best practices to navigate our company through the pandemic.

No matter what, we’re taking our role and responsibility very seriously, and the health and safety of our employees and community will always be our top priority. From moving to a work-from-home environment in 48 hours to immediately protecting our factory team members with proper PPE [personal protective equipment] and protectionary health and safety policies like bonus pay, vacation benefits and periodic meals, to a product donation valued at over $1 million dollars to communities where we operate, I am so proud of our team and their commitment to putting people first in everything we do.

Because of that commitment to the health and wellness of our team members, we can and will keep our operations up and running to meet demand, and ensure consumers have safe, versatile, great-tasting sources of protein available to them.

PG: How did the Bumble Bee supply chain hold up to the unprecedented surge in demand retailers saw during March and April? Were you able to keep the pipeline filled?

JT: We absolutely have seen a spike in demand — some of our product lines saw an increase of 100% or more in March alone. We had to temporarily pause production of many of our SKUs to ensure that we could keep our most popular products on store shelves, but despite the surges in demand, we’ve been in business for more than a century and have deep experience and expertise in supply chain management. We’ve been in constant and consistent communication with both our suppliers and customers, and we’re making good progress in returning towards a more normal demand/supply balance.

PG: Before we get into Bumble Bee’s strategy and new sustainability commitments, are you able to spend time on fishing vessels, and have you ever caught a tuna?

JT: I have been aboard several purse seiners and a few long liners while in port for offloading in American Samoa, Blacks Harbour, Fiji and Mauritius. The captains and crew aboard these vessels are amazing people who love the ocean and dedicate their time and energy to responsibly harvest fish around the globe. It is an extremely difficult occupation to be in search of highly migratory fish while fighting against many forces of nature. I have caught a tuna off the coast of Levuka, Fiji, in a small motor craft. I don’t have any of the amazing skills required to be a commercial fisher. I must also confess that I was not able to remove the fish from the line without assistance. I would love to say I caught a 25-kilogram fish, but that would be a true fish tale.

PG: Bumble Bee’s mission is to create a new generation of seafood lovers. How is that strategy coming to life?

JT: We’re excited about the bold moves that Bumble Bee is making as our company moves into 2020 and beyond. Our company has developed a transformational strategy with a focus on growth and innovation. With a re-established “North Star” purpose and vision, and redefined values and guiding principles, we’re focused wholeheartedly on people, product and planet.