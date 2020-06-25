Postponed Seafood Expo North America Now Canceled

Press enter to search
By Bridget Goldschmidt - 06/25/2020
Although canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19 concerns, Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America will return to its customary host city of Boston in 2021.

Diversified Communications, organizer of the annual Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America, has revealed that health and safety issues related to the coronavirus pandemic have made it necessary to cancel the 2020 edition of the event that was earlier rescheduled from March 15-17 to Sept. 22-24, 2020 in Boston.

“It is with great disappointment that we have to bring the news to our seafood community that we will not be able to meet in person in 2020,” said Liz Plizga, group VP of Portland, Maine-based Diversified Communications.

In spite of some re-opening measures going into effect across the country, the media company admitted that there were “still far too many uncertainties about the impact COVID-19 will have on travel and mass gatherings this September. Accordingly, it is impossible to hold an event that would provide an experience the seafood community would find valuable.”

The 2021 Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America, set for March 14-16 in Boston, has already seen an 82% renewal rate, according to Diversified Communications.

“We thank everyone in the industry, our vendors and partners for their continued support while navigating these difficult times,” added Plizga. “We are determined to provide a valuable and safe business platform for the industry, and we look forward to bringing the seafood community back together next year in Boston.” 

Sponsored by the National Fisheries Institute, Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America is North America’s largest seafood exposition. The annual three-day exhibition draws buyers representing importers, exporters, wholesalers, restaurants, supermarkets, hotels, and other retail and foodservice companies, while exhibiting suppliers offer the newest seafood products, processing and packaging equipment, and services available in the seafood market.

Other industry events that organizers have had to cancel altogether in 2020 because of COVID-19 include Natural Products Expo East and Plant Based World Conference & Expo, with many trade shows transitioning to digital platforms.

