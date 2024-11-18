Brookshire Grocery Co. Hit With Infringement Lawsuit
The complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.
On Jan. 16, Alpha Modus initiated a patent infringement action against The Kroger Co., alleging patent infringement of several Alpha Modus patents pertaining to the company’s ‘571 patent portfolio. As with its patent infringement action against Kroger, Alpha Modus has continued its engagement with Christopher E. Hanba of Dickinson Wright PLLC, a global law firm, with its action against Brookshire Grocery Co.
Alpha Modus is party to a business combination agreement with Insight Acquisition Corp., whereby Alpha Modus plans to become a publicly traded company.
Brookshire Grocery operates more than 200 store locations in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma under the banners of Brookshire's, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market, Fresh by Brookshire's, and Reasor’s. The company is No. 64 on the PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company a Top Regional Grocer.