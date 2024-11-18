Brookshire Grocery Co. Hit With Infringement Lawsuit

Alpha Modus has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Brookshire Grocery Co. alleging infringement of several several Alpha Modus patents.

Alpha Modus Corp., a technology company with a core focus on artificial intelligence in retail, has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Brookshire Grocery Co., alleging infringement of several Alpha Modus patents pertaining to the company's '571 patent portfolio, ‘825 patent portfolio, ‘672 patent portfolio, ‘890 patent portfolio and ‘880 patent portfolio, which encompass retail marketing and advertising data-driven technologies to enhance consumers' in-store experience at the point of decision.

Cornelius, N.C.-based Alpha Modus’ portfolio of patents includes the capability to analyze consumer behavior and product interaction in real time, allowing businesses to dynamically adjust their marketing strategies to meet the immediate needs of consumers at pivotal purchasing decision moments. The company creates, develops and licenses these technologies.

Progressive Grocer reached out to Brookshire Grocery Co. for comment on the lawsuit but did not hear back at press time.