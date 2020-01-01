Bon Cuisine Value-Added Seafood

Northern Wind has launched a value-added line of culinary-inspired seafood products under its Bon Cuisine brand. The ready-to-cook line encompasses 16 offerings, among them an 8.8-ounce Basa Fish & Chip Goujon, retailing for a suggested $6.49, and a 2.9-pound Tempura Hoki Fish Taco Kit (pictured), retailing for a suggested $10.49. Bon Cuisine is available nationwide for chain supermarkets, independent supermarkets, gourmet food stores, club stores and foodservice operators. “We know that our customers are looking for new, exciting and innovative value-added seafood products for their customers,” said Northern Wind CEO George Kouri. “We believe our new Bon Cuisine product line meets that challenge and fills a void that has been in the market for way too long.”