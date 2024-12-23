CPG powerhouse Post Consumer Brands is making it easier than ever for consumers to stock up on their favorite pantry staples with Great Grains Raisins, Dates & Pecans Giant Size Cereal. Coming in at a whopping 25 ounces, the large-size format is designed to meet the rising demand for convenience and value without compromising on the familiar taste and quality that consumers expect. The item will be available at retailers nationwide, including Publix and Hannaford, starting Jan. 1 for a suggested retail price of $7.49.