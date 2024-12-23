The latest addition to Quinn Snacks’ lineup of reinvented snacks containing real ingredients, including whole grains, PB&J Berry Pretzel Nuggets are Certified Gluten-Free, Non-GMO Project Verified, vegan friendly, and made without corn, soy, wheat or dairy. Featuring the bold flavors of dried strawberry and raspberry to produce a powerhouse punch of nostalgia, a 6-ounce bag of PB&J Berry Pretzel Nuggets retails for a suggested price range of $5.49-$6.49. As one of the fastest-growing natural and specialty pretzel brands, Quinn offers the first and only gluten-free filled pretzel nuggets in such other flavors as Creamy Peanut Butter, Maple Almond Butter and Vegan Pizzeria.