Through its Mann Packing vegetable division, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has introduced Newman’s Own Salad Kits, the first-ever products of their kind from the philanthropic food brand founded by legendary movie star Paul Newman. Combining fresh, quality products and a commitment to giving back, the product line features four culinary-inspired flavors, each crafted with lettuce from Mann Packing, along with toppings and Newman’s Own signature dressings: King of the Caesars, containing chopped romaine with garlic Caesar croutons, parmesan cheese, and Creamy Caesar dressing; Rodeo Remix, offering chopped romaine and iceberg with country-cut ranch croutons, bacon bits, cheddar cheese and Ranch dressing; Italiano Magnifico, delivering chopped romaine and iceberg with focaccia croutons, Italian cheese blend, radicchio and Family Recipe Italian dressing; and Parmesan Powerhouse, providing chopped romaine and iceberg with carrots, herb-seasoned flatbread, garlic Caesar croutons, dried chickpeas, sun-dried tomatoes and Parmesan Roasted Garlic dressing. All of the money received from the sales of these products will go to nourish and transform the lives of children facing adversity, courtesy of the Newman’s Own Foundation. Hitting stores throughout North America this month, the restaurant-quality kits retail for a suggested $4.99 per 10-ounce bag of any variety.