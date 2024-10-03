Boar’s Head Taps Food Safety Expert Frank Yiannas as Chief Food Safety Advisory

Frank Yiannas, a go-to expert in food safety across the industry, is serving as chief food safety advisor at Boar's Head on a temporary basis.

Following a deadly Listeria outbreak linked to one of its products, Boar's Head Brand is shoring up its food safety program as it seeks to regain public trust. The Sarasota, Fla.-based company, which previously announced the creation of an advisory food safety council, has officially appointed former FDA Deputy Commissioner Frank Yiannas as its chief food safety advisor.

Among other high-profile roles, Yiannis helped oversee food policy and response at the FDA, where he was a leader in the implementation of the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA). His extensive food safety background also includes leadership positions at Walmart and Disney, and he continues to work with organizations and agencies as a globally-recognized expert in the field.

He will serve as chief food safety advisor at Boar’s Head on an interim basis, where he will help ensure the organization’s commitment to leading standards of food safety and quality. Yiannas will also spearhead the nationwide search for an expert to succeed him in the position on a permanent basis.