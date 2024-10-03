Boar’s Head Taps Food Safety Expert Frank Yiannas as Chief Food Safety Advisory
Additionally, Yiannas is chairing the Boar’s Head Food Safety Advisory Council that formed last month. That council includes food safety experts Dr. David Acheson, Dr. Mindy Brashears and Dr. Martin Wiedmann.
“We are continuing to take actions to ensure that we are operating in the safest manner possible across our network of facilities. As part of these efforts, we are pleased to appoint Frank Yiannas as our chief food safety advisor on an interim basis. Mr. Yiannas brings significant food safety and regulatory experience and expertise that will be pivotal in helping us shape our food safety programs going forward,” the company shared in a statement. “By leveraging the council's collective expertise, our aim is to enhance our safety practices and set a new standard for food safety in the industry."
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the Listeria outbreak traced back to Boar’s Head liverwurst produced in a plant in Jarratt, Va., has led to 59 hospitalizations and 10 deaths so far. The Associated Press reported on Sept. 28 that Boar’s Head faces a legal probe by government officials; victims and their families have also filed suit against the company.