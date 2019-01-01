Blendie Bowl Plant-Based Fruit and Veggie Bowls

Said to create an "entirely new category of plant-based snacks," Worthy's new Blendie Bowl blends fruits, veggies, legumes and chia together in a bowl that can be sold either shelf-stable or chilled. Available in four varieties – Strawberries & Greens (strawberry rhubarb pie), Dark Cocoa Cherry (chocolate brownie with a cherry on top), Vanilla Orange (creamy orange-vanilla popsicle) and Green Tropics (piña colada) – the bowls provide two servings of vegetables and fruit, along with 8 grams of fiber, 8 grams of protein and only 150 calories per serving. The bowls are non-dairy and contain no soy, gluten or nuts (as appropriate), and provide 250 milligrams of Omega 3s and 6s. They retail for a suggested $2.99 each.

