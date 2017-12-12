Beyond Meat Plant-Based Sausages

New from Beyond Meat is the Beyond Sausage, said to be the first plant-based sausage to deliver the juicy, satisfying texture and taste of pork sausage, but with more protein and less fat, sodium and calorie content. Available in three varieties – Bratwurst, Spicy Italian and Sweet Italian – each sausage is made from pea, fava bean and rice protein organized to deliver against the unique texture of pork sausage. Trace amounts of beet lend the meaty red color. Coconut oil ensures mouth-watering juiciness. And it’s all wrapped in a 100 percent plant-based casing derived from algae. Like their Beyond Burger, the company used its proprietary approach to braiding and binding proteins, fats, minerals, and water to recreate the basic architecture of meat.

One cooked link, when compared to a leading brand of pork sausage, contains 14 percent more protein, 43 percent less total fat, 38 percent less saturated fat, 26 percent less sodium and 27 percent fewer calories. Currently for sale prepared at Whole Foods' Pearl Street location in Boulder, Colo., the sausage is planned to expand to other stores in January 2018 and hit retail fridges that spring.