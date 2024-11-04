 Skip to main content

Amazon Expanding Delivery at Save Mart Banners

Prime members receive special perks
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
As of Nov. 4, FoodMaxx customers in Bakersfield, Hayward, Sacramento, San Jose and Turlock can now place grocery orders online via Amazon.

Amazon is now offering same-day grocery delivery from select FoodMaxx stores in Central and Northern California. As of Nov. 4, customers in Bakersfield, Hayward, Sacramento, San Jose and Turlock can now place grocery orders at http://www.amazon.com/foodmaxx. To mark the launch, Amazon is giving Prime members free delivery on their first three orders of $20 or more.

Amazon is also expanding its existing grocery delivery service with FoodMaxx sister banner Save Mart to three more stores in Auburn, Bakersfield and Chico, and with its other sister banner, Lucky Supermarkets, to four additional stores in Foster City, Hollister, Napa and Oakley.

“FoodMaxx shares in our goal to offer tremendous price, selection and convenience to grocery shoppers, so we’re thrilled to be able to provide fast delivery from Amazon to FoodMaxx customers throughout California,” noted Christian Seitel, Amazon’s head of U.S. grocery partnerships. “We work with more than 20 grocery and specialty retailers globally to meet the needs of a broad range of customers and shoppers, and it’s through retailers like FoodMaxx that we’re able expand our grocery offering and deliver items from beloved neighborhood brands like FoodMaxx to price-conscious shoppers looking for the utmost value. We look forward to further building our relationship with FoodMaxx and the rest of The Save Mart Cos. stores.”

For bigger savings on FoodMaxx, Save Mart and Lucky grocery delivery from Amazon, Prime members can also sign up for a monthly ($9.99) or annual ($99.99) grocery delivery subscription offering unlimited grocery delivery on orders of more than $35 across Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and a range of local grocery and specialty retailers.

“We’re excited to expand our Amazon partnership to our FoodMaxx banner, allowing shoppers to gain access to exceptional-quality fresh and local produce, meat and seafood, all at low prices shoppers need now more than ever,” said Tamara Pattison, chief digital officer at The Save Mart Cos. “We see this expansion as part of our continued commitment to providing shoppers with the most convenient way to shop our stores each and every day.”

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century. Meanwhile, Modesto, Calif.-based Save Mart has almost 200 Save Mart, Lucky and FoodMaxx stores in California and western Nevada. The company is No. 53 on The PG 100. This past June, Save Mart was acquired by The Jim Pattison Group, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based parent company of Pattison Food Group, which operates a number of retail banners, including Save-On-Foods and Buy-Low Foods. 

