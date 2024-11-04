Amazon Expanding Delivery at Save Mart Banners

For bigger savings on FoodMaxx, Save Mart and Lucky grocery delivery from Amazon, Prime members can also sign up for a monthly ($9.99) or annual ($99.99) grocery delivery subscription offering unlimited grocery delivery on orders of more than $35 across Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and a range of local grocery and specialty retailers.

“We’re excited to expand our Amazon partnership to our FoodMaxx banner, allowing shoppers to gain access to exceptional-quality fresh and local produce, meat and seafood, all at low prices shoppers need now more than ever,” said Tamara Pattison, chief digital officer at The Save Mart Cos. “We see this expansion as part of our continued commitment to providing shoppers with the most convenient way to shop our stores each and every day.”

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century. Meanwhile, Modesto, Calif.-based Save Mart has almost 200 Save Mart, Lucky and FoodMaxx stores in California and western Nevada. The company is No. 53 on The PG 100. This past June, Save Mart was acquired by The Jim Pattison Group, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based parent company of Pattison Food Group, which operates a number of retail banners, including Save-On-Foods and Buy-Low Foods.