Alibaba Deal Further Shows Kroger’s Plan to Partner Internationally in Amazon Battle

Earlier this week, the Kroger Co. revealed its intent to introduce its Simple Truth line of private label natural and organic products in China through a partnership with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., the world’s largest retailer, one of largest internet companies and often called the Amazon of China (although the retailer’s business model differs from that of the Seattle-based ecommerce giant). This came roughly seven months after reports surfaced that the two companies had been in talks on how to “speed up the integration of online and offline sales,” according to a Chinese government press release.

While it’s unclear whether this partnership was the sole topic of conversation or there are more partnership opportunities on the horizon between the Cincinnati-based grocery giant and the Chinese behemoth, the deal further proves an important point: Just as it revealed in its agreement earlier this year with U.K. online grocer Ocado to enhance its ecommerce program, Kroger – No. 3 on Progressive Grocer's 2018 list of the nation's top grocers – is willing to partner with international technology companies to bolster its efforts to take on Amazon, Tom Gehani, director of client strategy and research at New York-based business intelligence company Gartner L2, told Progressive Grocer.

“It’s possible that there still may be further partnerships with Alibaba, particularly on in-store technology – mobile payments, ship-from-store in-store routing and logistics – as this has been where Hema has been experimenting the most,” noted Gehani, referencing Alibaba’s Hema supermarkets, which are said to be the “purest manifestation of Alibaba’s ambitions to marry online with offline,” offering shoppers a “more efficient and flexible” shopping experience.

Kroger's Partnership Goals

But what are the specific goals of the partnership? Gehani offered two primary ones for Kroger: