Kroger’s Ocado Deal Further Proves Effectiveness of Its Acquire-Invest Strategy

News that the Kroger Co. launched an exclusive partnership with U.K.-based online supermarket Ocado to enhance its online ordering, automated fulfillment and home delivery was heralded as smart and bold by many experts, including the Cincinnati-based grocer’s own former VP of Loyalty Ken Fenyo. The partnership reminds him of Kroger’s deal 15 years ago with London-based data science company dunnhumby, where the two partnered to better understand and cater to Kroger’s shoppers, which in turn made Kroger’s data-driven customer centricity legendary.

“Grocery e-commerce is more expensive for grocery retailers than traditional operations,” said Fenyo, who now serves as head of consumer markets for New York-based consultancy McKinsey Fast Growth. “Grocery retailers must find ways to automate the supply chain if they have any hope of creating profitable e-commerce businesses. Although supply chain automation is a hot area right now for retail tech startups – including innovations in robotics, artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles and more – Ocado is a clear leader in the space.”

Fenyo isn’t the only one heralding Ocado’s leadership, either. Marc Hubbard, VP client services USA with Toronto-based insights firm Advantage Group, calls the online grocer’s technology “world-class” – completely designed from the ground up to support a true online order-and-delivery model.

“Ocado never tried to retro fit or force fit anything, they built everything from scratch,” he stated. “If everything Ocado says is to be believed they are profitable, which is not something most companies selling groceries online can say.”

The warehouse picking and delivery efficiencies Ocado’s technology will bring to Kroger should help the retailer reduce its cost to serve its customers and help improve its margin, which clearly is an important priority to Kroger – as it is to all retailers.

“If the deal also included Ocado’s website technology and experience in promoting trial and repeat of new items, Kroger should be force to be reckoned with,” Hubbard noted.

A Smart Negotiation

Since 2014, Ocado has been exploring selling its technology and logistics expertise in a service model with an external retailer, said Diana Sheehan, VP of retail and shopper insights at London-based Kantar Consulting. But the move seems to have just hit its stride as it has partnered with Canadian grocer Sobeys, French grocer Casino and, in recent months, Kroger, which is taking the same acquire-invest approach it has been doing for years.