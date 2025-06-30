Ahold Delhaize Data Breach Affects Over 2 Million People

Ahold Delhaize USA Services, LLC, recently provided an update about the cybersecurity issue that was previously disclosed last year. Ahold Delhaize USA Services provides support services to Ahold Delhaize USA companies, including Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Co., Hannaford, Stop & Shop, ADUSA Distribution and ADUSA Transportation.

On Nov. 6, 2024, Ahold Delhaize USA Services detected a cybersecurity issue involving unauthorized access to some of its internal U.S. business systems. The company immediately launched an investigation with the assistance of external cybersecurity experts, coordinated with U.S. federal law enforcement and began taking steps to contain the issue. Based on its investigation, the company identified that an unauthorized third party obtained certain files from one of its internal U.S. file repositories between Nov. 5 and 6, 2024.

Ahold Delhaize USA Services has now learned that some of the impacted files may have contained the personal information of 2.2 million individuals. Personal information can include name, contact information (for example, postal and email address and telephone number), date of birth, government-issued identification numbers (for example, Social Security, passport and driver’s license numbers), financial account information (for example, bank account number), health information (for example, workers’ compensation information and medical information contained in employment records), and employment-related information. According to the company, the types of impacted information vary by affected individual.

Ahold Delhaize is directly notifying affected individuals to make them aware their information may have been compromised. The company is offering complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services for two years to these individuals.