Ahold Delhaize Appoints New Supervisory Board Member and Chair Designate

Ahold Delhaize shareholders have appointed Wiebe Draijer a member of the company’s supervisory board during an Extraordinary General Meeting on Aug. 8. Draijer will also assume the role of chair of the supervisory board on Oct. 1, succeeding Peter Agnefjäll.

“I am honored to join Ahold Delhaize as chair designate of the supervisory board,” said Draijer. “I look forward to working closely with the supervisory board, [Ahold Delhaize CEO] Frans Muller, and his leadership team to support them in delivering on the Growing Together strategy and realizing the company’s ambitions. Furthermore, Ahold Delhaize plays an important role in shaping a more healthy and sustainable food system – an area I am passionate about. I am excited to help the company further strengthen its position as a key player in food retail.”

Agnefjäll joined the Ahold Delhaize supervisory board in April 2019 and has been its chair since Jan. 1, 2021. “It has been an honor to serve as chair of Ahold Delhaize’s supervisory board,” he said. “I am confident that we have found an excellent successor, and the company is well positioned to move into the next phase of its strategic journey.”