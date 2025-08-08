 Skip to main content

Ahold Delhaize Appoints New Supervisory Board Member and Chair Designate

Wiebe Draijer will succeed Peter Agnefjäll
Ahold Delhaize shareholders have appointed Wiebe Draijer a member of the company’s supervisory board during an Extraordinary General Meeting on Aug. 8. Draijer will also assume the role of chair of the supervisory board on Oct. 1, succeeding Peter Agnefjäll.  

“I am honored to join Ahold Delhaize as chair designate of the supervisory board,” said Draijer. “I look forward to working closely with the supervisory board, [Ahold Delhaize CEO] Frans Muller, and his leadership team to support them in delivering on the Growing Together strategy and realizing the company’s ambitions. Furthermore, Ahold Delhaize plays an important role in shaping a more healthy and sustainable food system – an area I am passionate about. I am excited to help the company further strengthen its position as a key player in food retail.” 

Agnefjäll joined the Ahold Delhaize supervisory board in April 2019 and has been its chair since Jan. 1, 2021. “It has been an honor to serve as chair of Ahold Delhaize’s supervisory board,”  he said. “I am confident that we have found an excellent successor, and the company is well positioned to move into the next phase of its strategic journey.” 

Ahold Delhaize recently reported a solid second-quarter performance, with strong sales growth. Net sales were €23.1 billion (US $26.9 billion), an increase of 6.5% at constant exchange rates and up 3.3% at actual exchange rates. Net sales growth was driven by the Profi acquisition, comparable-sales growth excluding gasoline of 4.0%, and store openings, partially offset by the closure of Stop & Shop stores and lower gasoline sales. The company’s Q2 comps excluding gasoline were positively affected by 0.8 percentage points, due to calendar shifts, and negatively affected by 0.6 percentage points from the cessation of tobacco sales at supermarkets in the Netherlands and Belgium. Also, for the fifth consecutive quarter, online grocery sales surged, delivering double-digit growth. 

The company’s family of local brands serves more than 72 million customers each week, both in stores and online. Together, these brands employ approximately 390,000 associates in more than 7,000 grocery and specialty stores. The Ahold Delhaize USA division is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and among the 10 Most Sustainable Grocers of 2025

