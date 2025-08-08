Ahold Delhaize Appoints New Supervisory Board Member and Chair Designate
Ahold Delhaize recently reported a solid second-quarter performance, with strong sales growth. Net sales were €23.1 billion (US $26.9 billion), an increase of 6.5% at constant exchange rates and up 3.3% at actual exchange rates. Net sales growth was driven by the Profi acquisition, comparable-sales growth excluding gasoline of 4.0%, and store openings, partially offset by the closure of Stop & Shop stores and lower gasoline sales. The company’s Q2 comps excluding gasoline were positively affected by 0.8 percentage points, due to calendar shifts, and negatively affected by 0.6 percentage points from the cessation of tobacco sales at supermarkets in the Netherlands and Belgium. Also, for the fifth consecutive quarter, online grocery sales surged, delivering double-digit growth.
The company’s family of local brands serves more than 72 million customers each week, both in stores and online. Together, these brands employ approximately 390,000 associates in more than 7,000 grocery and specialty stores. The Ahold Delhaize USA division is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and among the 10 Most Sustainable Grocers of 2025.