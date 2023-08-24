Why Wakefern Recalled Its Bowl & Basket Chicken Noodle Soup

Wakefern Food Corp. has issued a voluntary recall of its Bowl & Basket Chicken Noodle Soup because of mislabeling. A limited amount of the private-brand refrigerated product may contain milk, a known allergen not listed on the label.

The recall covers 20-ounce Bowl & Basket Chicken Noodle Soup containers with the UPC code 04119046775. The product was sold at Wakefern banners ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Gourmet Garage, Fairway and Dearborn Market. ShopRite has reached out to Price Plus club card customers who bought the product to alert them to the recall.

“We are advising customers who purchased the recalled product to return it for an immediate refund or replacement,” explained Wakefern Chief Communications Officer Karen Meleta.

To date, there have been no reported illness associated with the recalled product. For additional information, customers can call 1-800-ShopRite.

In other recent recall news, several cases of Listeria monocytogenes have arisen in the perimeter and center store, while Trader Joe’s has had to issue several product recalls after being alerted by its suppliers about foreign materials potentially contaminating its food products.

ShopRite has nearly 280 supermarkets located throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland. The company is the registered trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative based in Keasbey, N.J., and the largest supermarket cooperative in the United States. Some of its other independently owned and operated banners include Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market. Together with its member companies, Wakefern employs nearly 80,000 people. The company is No. 29 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 listing of North America’s top food and consumables retailers in North America.