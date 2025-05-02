Whole Foods Market Stands By Its Objections to Unionize Philadelphia Store
A NLRB regional hearing officer rejected Whole Foods' arguments on May 1. Hearing Officer Deena E. Kobel affirmed that the January election was conducted fairly and legally. The decision, which recommends that NLRB move forward with certification, is subject to appeal.
Whole Foods Market sent the following statement to Progressive Grocer: “This is a preliminary report, not a ruling on the objections we’ve filed, and we remain confident that our objections will ultimately be upheld as the full process plays out.”
The majority of the employees at the Philadelphia store voted to unionize for better compensation and working conditions.
UFCW 1776 represents nearly 35,000 workers in a wide array of array of sectors, including retail, health care, food processing and packaging, gaming, and manufacturing.
