Whole Foods Market Stands By Its Objections to Unionize Philadelphia Store

A National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) report has presented a slight setback to Whole Foods Market’s efforts to overturn a unionization vote at its Philadelphia supermarket.

Workers at the flagship Whole Foods store in Philadelphia made headlines back in January when they voted to join United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 1776, forming the first union for the Amazon-owned supermarket chain. The vote concluded with 130 workers choosing to join UFCW and 100 workers against the move.

But, as reported by Bloomberg, Whole Foods has argued that the January result should be overturned, alleging the union made promises and provided free election day car rides that prevented a fair election, and that a ruling by the agency’s Democratic members deprived the company of its rights. The union has denied wrongdoing.