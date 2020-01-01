Press enter to search
Wellshire Farms Certified Gluten-Free Turkey and Beef Meatballs

All-natural and organic meat industry Wellshire Farms LLC has broadened its line of gluten-free products with the introduction of Certified Gluten-Free Turkey and Beef Meatballs. Containing simple ingredients, the fully cooked, oven-roasted Italian-style meatballs make meal prep quick and effortless, without consumers having to sacrifice taste or quality.  As well as having been certified by the Gluten-Free Certification Organization (GFCO), the minimally processed beef and turkey options are soy-free, free of artificial flavors and preservatives, and made from animals raised without antibiotics and fed a vegetarian diet. A 16-ounce package retails for a suggested $7.99 in Whole Foods Market frozen sections nationwide.

 

