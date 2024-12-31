Each single-serve coffee sachet from The Roasted Purpose contains a whopping 18 grams of protein, providing a boost of energy without dairy, gluten and artificial additives. Made with grass-fed bovine collagen, organic coffee, cashews for creamer, organic monk fruit and organic natural flavorings, the clean-ingredient sachets aim to support an active and health-conscious lifestyle. The line comes in such indulgent flavors as Vanilla, Mocha, Hazelnut, Blueberry, Caramel and even Chocolate Covered Banana. A 1-ounce sachet of any flavor retails for a suggested $4.98, while a 10-pack is available for a suggested $44.98. The Roasted Purpose also supports programs for at-risk youth with every purchase, forging a meaningful connection between customers and the brand.