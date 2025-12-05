Progressive Grocer’s 2025 Editors’ Pick Best New Product

Enjoy classic desserts anytime with Nature’s Premium® Dessert Pearls™ — a new, permissible way to enjoy classic desserts. Made from simple ingredients to offer healthier alternatives to traditional desserts, each variety represents a perfect balance of delicious, real creamy yogurt and indulgent treats that are convenient and ready to eat. Consumers want more healthy snack choices that can satisfy cravings. Nature’s Premium® combines a variety of delicious snacking combinations made with ingredients like real fruit, frozen at the peak of ripeness; creamy yogurt; granola; and cookie gems. Dessert Pearls are available in four delicious varieties: Cookies & Cream, Strawberry Cheesecake, Banana Pudding, and Birthday Cake. SRP is $5.99 for each 4-count box. The Nature’s Premium brand is rapidly expanding points of distribution in retail freezer sections, including Albertsons, Safeway, Meijer, Food Lion, H-E-B, Food City, Ingles and Lowe’s. Also available nationwide via KeHe and Dot Foods. Visit Natures-Premium.com to learn more.