Sharing a commitment to reducing food waste and promoting healthier eating habits. Bright Side Snacks, a company offering cracker-like crisps made simply from upcycled fruit and vegetable pulp, and national nonprofit Brighter Bites have joined forces. For every snack bag sold, Bright Side will donate a portion of its sales to Brighter Bites to support the organization’s mission of creating communities of health through fresh food and nutritional education resources. All Bright Side flavors are made with only one or two ingredients: Just Pineapple, Pineapple + Beet, Pineapple + Kale, and Pineapple + Cinnamon. Further, the product offers a sustainable solution by using pulp that would otherwise be thrown out after the fruit or vegetable was juiced. A 100-calorie 1-ounce pouch of any variety of Bright Side Crisps retails for a suggested $4.98. Retailers interested in learning more can contact Lee Haverman at [email protected].