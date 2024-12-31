After three years of development, kefir and fermented probiotic product supplier Lifeway Foods Inc. has debuted its latest functional beverage line: Probiotic Smoothie + Collagen made with kefir cultures. Available in four flavors – Matcha Latte, Berry Blast, Tropical Fruit, and Plain – the lactose-free line offers 5 grams of collagen per serving. The smoothies support the gut-skin axis, which is crucial to overall health, through Lifeway’s unique combination of 12 live and active cultures, 25 billion-30 billion beneficial CFUs (colony-forming units), and collagen, which may help support skin hydration, elasticity, smoothness and joint health. It also helps to support a healthy microbiome, as kefir naturally provides such high-quality bioavailable nutrients as vitamins A, B, and D, along with protein and essential fatty acids, all of which are key to healthy skin cell production. The first probiotic collagen smoothie with kefir cultures to hit the market, the product retails for a suggested $9.99 per 32-ounce bottle of any flavor.