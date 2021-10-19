Walmart to Open High-Tech Grocery Distribution Center in South Carolina

Walmart has revealed plans to build a new high-tech distribution center for fresh and frozen groceries in Spartanburg County, S.C., which will open in 2024. Measuring more than 720,000 square feet, the facility will create more than 400 full-time regional jobs and employ Walmart associates, automation technology, robotics and machine learning to process grocery perishables, including produce, eggs, dairy, flowers and frozen foods, and deliver them to nearby stores. The grocery distribution center facility will be Walmart’s largest to date and will move twice the product of a traditional facility of this type, as well as bringing new technology-oriented job opportunities to the area.

“Walmart’s high-tech grocery distribution center will include game-changing innovations that are radically disrupting the supply chain, getting products onto shelves for our customers even faster, while saving time for our associates,” noted David Guggina, SVP, automation and innovation at Walmart U.S. “We’re proud to be opening Walmart’s largest automated grocery distribution center in Spartanburg County and look forward to bringing new STEM job opportunities to the region.”

The high-tech distribution center is part of Walmart’s larger investment to focus on the use of automation technology in its supply chain. The retailer rolled out its first automated grocery distribution center in 2018 and has since implemented cutting-edge solutions that lower handling costs and boost service to stores and customers. News of the latest facility comes just months after the retailer disclosed plans to add automation to more than half of its regional distribution centers and select stores’ market fulfillment centers. Walmart has also invested in drones and autonomous vehicles to facilitate last-mile deliveries.

“We’re thrilled to bring our high-tech grocery distribution center to the thriving logistics hub of Spartanburg County,” said Tim Cooper, SVP, supply chain operations at Walmart U.S. “The new distribution center will be critical to ensuring our stores are stocked with the freshest grocery items to provide convenience and quality at everyday low prices to customers and communities in the state of South Carolina.”

Walmart has four distribution centers, 122 retail stores and employs 34,136 associates in the Palmetto State. In fiscal year 2021, stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation gave $15.3 million in cash and in-kind donations to local South Carolina organizations.

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart operates more than 10,500 stores under 48 banners in 24 countries, and e-commerce websites, employing 2.2 million-plus associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Walmart-owned Sam’s Club ranks No. 9 on the list.