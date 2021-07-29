Kroger Unveils the Future of Grocery in Florida

Senior executives from The Kroger Co., gathered northwest of Orlando, Fla., on July 29, for the grand opening of the retailer's newest robotic fulfillment center, and shared key performance detail's during a behind-the-scenes look at the 375,000-sq.-ft. facility.

Key among the revelations Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen shared with Progressive Grocer during an exclusive interview is that the facility, which became operational in March, is exceeding the company's expectations, generating high net promoter scores, and repeat purchase rates. The positive performance is impressive considering prior to the opening of the customer fulfillment center Kroger did not have a physical presence in Florida.

At full capacity, the facility, which Kroger refers to as a shed, will generate sales revenues equivalent to 20 to 25 stores, McMullen said. The service area currently extends through the center of Florida to the greater Tampa Bay area in the west all the way to the east coast from Jacksonville to Daytona. In late July, the shed was fulfilling between 1,000 and 1,400 orders daily with a peak capacity of roughly 26,000 daily orders. Prior to the shed’s opening Kroger’s physical presence in Florida was limited to a single store in the far northeastern corner of the state.

“For years and years, we’ve tried to figure out ways to come to Florida,” McMullen said. “One of the things that is an advantage for us is about half of the people that live in Florida are from somewhere that Kroger serves. The comment that we would always get is when are you coming to Florida.”

The new shed is part of a grocery ecosystem that, according to McMullen will help the company double its existing $10 billion online business by 2023.

“This facility is outpacing our expectations," said Gabrielle Arreaga, Kroger's SVP of supply chain.

The shed sits at the center of a hub and spoke model with distribution nodes present in the Tampa and Jacksonville markets, which Arreaga said are performing very well.

"We'll keep expanding and eventually reach all the way to south Florida," Arreaga said.

"What's so exciting about this, is that this is the future," Stuart Aitken, Kroger's chief merchant and marketing officer told a gathering of roughly 100 local officials at the grand opening. “When Floridians think about food, we want them to think Kroger, and this is truly a unique way to deliver the freshest food to our customers. When that van shows up at your doorstep it is an incredible experience. We are providing a solution that you haven't seen before."

The reason no one has seen it before is because the technology, the infrastructure, the workflows inside the shed, and even the delivery vehicles had to be built from scratch to deliver an e-commerce experience unlike anything else.