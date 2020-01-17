Walmart Makes Post-Holiday Executive Moves

Walmart Inc. has appointed Scott McCall its new chief merchandising officer, replacing Steve Bratspies, who is leaving the company, according to an internal company memo cited in published reports.

The memo comes in the wake of the all-important holiday season, which, according the Washington, D.C.-based National Retail Federation, resulted in a 4.1% year-over-year rise in retail sales to $730.2 billion, largely driven by online and other nonstore sales.

As the mega-retailer’s chief merchant for more than four years, Bratspies has guided product selection and pricing in its U.S. stores, reported The Wall Street Journal, sourcing the memo and “people familiar with the matter.”

Bratspies joined Walmart in 2005 as VP of category marketing and rose to SVP of marketing in 2007, according to Walmart’s website. He went on to hold a range of merchandise roles, including oversight of the company’s food business, including responsibility for private brands and global food sourcing, as well as positions where he was responsible for the dry grocery and general merchandise businesses.