Walmart Welcomes NBCUniversal/Telemundo Exec to Board

Walmart Inc.’s board of directors has appointed Cesar Conde, chairman of NBCUniversal International Group and NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises to be a new independent director, effective immediately. The 12th member of the board, Conde will sit on the company’s audit committee and technology and ecommerce committee.

“Cesar brings strong skills as a global executive and expertise in brand management, finance, digital and media that will complement our board of directors' experiences,” noted Walmart Chairman Greg Penner. “We look forward to his strategic insights as we continue to drive the transformation of Walmart to better serve customers and win in an omnichannel world.” “Today’s consumer landscape is changing, and I believe Walmart’s unique assets position the company to meet the changing demographics around the world,” Conde said. “I look forward to working with the board and management team to help drive the company’s strategic plans and continued growth.”

Conde also serves on the executive committee of New York-based NBCUniversal. As chairman of NBCUniversal International Group, he oversees the operations and international expansion of NBCUniversal businesses outside of North America. In his role of chairman of Telemundo Enterprises, he has responsibility for the top media properties serving Hispanics across broadcast, cable and digital platforms.

The seasoned executive joined NBCUniversal in October 2013 as EVP of NBCUniversal to oversee NBCU International and NBCU Digital Enterprises, and took on his current role two years later. Before joining NBCUniversal, he was the president of Univision Networks and for a decade held a range of senior executive roles. Prior to Univision, Conde was the White House Fellow for Secretary of State Colin Powell in 2002 and 2003. He also worked at StarMedia Network, the first internet company targeting Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking audiences globally, and in the mergers and acquisitions group at Salomon Smith Barney.

Conde sits on the board of directors of PepsiCo, holds the position of a trustee of the Aspen Institute and the Paley Center for Media, and is a full member at the Council on Foreign Relations and a Young Global Leader for the World Economic Forum. He has degrees from Harvard University and the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Walmart operates more than 11,200 stores under 55 banners in 27 countries, and ecommerce websites, employing more than 2.2 million associates worldwide. The Bentonville, Ark.-based mega-retailer is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.