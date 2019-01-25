Kroger Elects Technology Vet Ashok Vemuri to Board

The Kroger Co. has elected technology veteran Ashok Vemuri to its board, where he will serve until the grocer's annual meeting of shareholders in June 2019.

Since 2016, Vemuri has been CEO of Conduent, a Florham Park, N.J.-based digital interactions company that separated from Xerox in January 2017. He also is a member of CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion.

Prior to Conduent, he was president, CEO and a member of the board of directors of IGATE Corp. (now Capgemini), a global technology and services company. Before IGATE, Vemuri spent 14 years in a variety of leadership and business development roles at Infosys, a multinational consulting and IT services company, where he joined as a business development manager and rose to serve as a member of the board.

"We are delighted to welcome Ashok to Kroger," said Rodney McMullen, the company's chairman and CEO. "As we enter our second year of implementing Restock Kroger, Ashok's deep experience leading several digital and technology services companies will be a tremendous asset to Kroger's board of directors."

Kroger operates a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names nationwide.