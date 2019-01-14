Kroger, OneView Embark on Point-of-Sale Solution Pilot

The Kroger Co. has reached an agreement with OneView Commerce Inc., a subsidiary of OneView Group Ltd and the retail industry's only SaaS-based headless and serverless digital store platform, to develop a next-generation point-of-sale solution.

The company’s most recent solution, OneView Digital Store Version 6, featuring headless application and serverless cloud architecture, gives retailers ownership of the user interface, provides seamless cross-application integration, and offers an extensive library of point-of-sale, promotion and inventory templates aimed at creating a superior customer experience. According to OneView, the platform enables retailers to quickly build and deploy production-ready sales and service functions on any device both digitally or in store.

“Kroger is a leader in bringing exciting and innovative retail technology to market,” said said Linda Palanza, CEO of Boston-based OneView. “We are delighted to have the opportunity to collaborate with them as we continue to evolve and improve the OneView platform. Retail is going through the most disruptive technology cycle it has ever experienced, and this strategic partnership will ensure that our solutions are retail-relevant and delivering innovation for multiple verticals and every size and type of retailer globally.”

OneView is exhibiting at NRF 2019 Retail’s Big Show and Expo in New York Jan. 13-15, at booth 2011.

Cincinnati-based Kroger operates a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names nationwide. The company is No. 2 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States. The retailer also is Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Retailer of the Year.