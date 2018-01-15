Kroger Enhancing In-Store WiFi

The Kroger Co. has teamed with Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. to deploy a next-generation WiFi platform, powered by Edgewater’s WiFi3 technology. The platform will aim to give Kroger customers optimal WiFi performance on their personal smart devices to improve their shopping experience.

“One of the key strategic drivers of our Restock Kroger plan is to expand partnerships to create customer value, which includes forming alliances to accelerate our digital and e-commerce platforms,” said Chris Hjelm, CIO of Cincinnati-based Kroger. “We are focused on in-house innovation and partnering with global industry leaders like Edgewater Wireless to build the best technology infrastructure that will help us to deliver next-generation shopping experiences to our customers and associates.”

“Playing such a big role in the development of the next generation of the WiFi platform has been tremendous, and the level of innovation we have seen from the entire team at Kroger is very impressive,” added Andrew Skafel, president and CEO of Ottawa, Ontario-based Edgewater Wireless. “We are excited to continue to work with them as they prepare to bring new and never-before seen innovation to not only Kroger stores but across the retail sector.”

Kroger’s other in-house customer-first innovations include QueVision, a solution to accelerate checkout wait times; EDGE, a digital engagement shelf; and FAST (Food at Safe Temperature), an IOT sensor technology that monitors temperatures in freezers and coolers to ensure continuous and safe temperatures, thereby helping to preserve food quality.