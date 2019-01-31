Press enter to search
Close search

FMI Adds New Directors to Board

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

FMI Adds New Directors to Board

01/31/2019
FMI Adds New Directors to Board Tim Steiner Ocado Chieh Huang Boxed Ecommerce
Tim Steiner (left), of Ocado, and Chieh Huang, of Boxed, are among the new directors on FMI's board

The Food Marketing Institute (FMI) elected new directors to its board during the trade organization’s recent annual meeting at the FMI Midwinter Executive Conference, in Miami.

FMI Board Chairman Joe Sheridan, president and COO of Keasbey, N.J.-based retailer cooperative Wakefern Food Corp., No. 7 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States, revealed the following appointments. 

Incoming Directors

  • John Alston, Brookshire Brothers Inc.
  • John Derderian, Allegiance Retail Services LLC
  • Nick Graham, Heartland Markets
  • Chieh Huang, Boxed Wholesale
  • Marc Jones, HAC Inc.
  • Rob McDougall, Gelson’s Markets
  • Steven Spinner, United Natural Foods Inc.
  • Tim Steiner, Ocado Group plc

Returning Directors

  • Robert Baesler, Baesler’s Inc.
  • Reynolds Cramer, Fareway Stores Inc. (No. 47 on PG’s Super 50 list)
  • Rudy Dory, Newport Avenue Market
  • Greg Gregerson, Gregerson’s Foods Inc.
  • Thomas Heinen, Heinen’s Grocery Stores
  • Robert Ingle, Ingles Markets Inc. (No. 30 on PG’s Super 50 list)
  • Henry Johnson, W. Lee Flowers & Co. Inc.
  • Omar Jorge Pena, Compare Foods Supermarkets
  • Tres Lund, Lund Food Holdings Inc.
  • Hendrik Meijer, Meijer Inc. (No. 12 on PG’s Super 50 list)
  • Jack Shakoor, Jack’s Super Foodtown
  • Dean Peterson, Harmon City, Inc.
  • Colleen Wegman, Wegmans Food Markets Inc. (No. 14 on PG’s Super 50 list)
  • Johnathan Weis, Weis Markets Inc. (No. 27 on PG’s Super 50 list)

New Chairman’s Appointees

  • Wesley Eubanks, The Pictsweet Co.
  • Valerie Oswalt, CEO, Century Snacks

The board’s aims are to promote and execute the objectives and purposes of Arlington, Va.-based FMI; represent the total and varied membership of the organization; establish its major policies; demonstrate a model of an active, participatory and sharing membership; appoint the president; and provide industry leadership.

A full-member listing of FMI’s leadership is available online

Related Content

UNFI Files Suit Against Goldman Sachs in Supervalu Acquisition

Complaint alleges bank manipulated markets to wholesaler's detriment

Grocers Receive Leadership Awards at FMI Midwinter

Hy-Vee’s Randy Edeker, Heinen’s Tom Heinen, IGA’s Mark Batenic among those honored

FMI Foundation Honors 2018 Gold Plate Award Winners

Ceremony held at Midwinter Conference

Workshop for Retail’s Future

FMI Midwinter conference offers constructive guidance for disruptive marketplace

RELATED TOPICS