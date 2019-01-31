FMI Adds New Directors to Board

The Food Marketing Institute (FMI) elected new directors to its board during the trade organization’s recent annual meeting at the FMI Midwinter Executive Conference, in Miami.

FMI Board Chairman Joe Sheridan, president and COO of Keasbey, N.J.-based retailer cooperative Wakefern Food Corp., No. 7 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States, revealed the following appointments.

Incoming Directors

John Alston, Brookshire Brothers Inc.

John Derderian, Allegiance Retail Services LLC

Nick Graham, Heartland Markets

Chieh Huang, Boxed Wholesale

Marc Jones, HAC Inc.

Rob McDougall, Gelson’s Markets

Steven Spinner, United Natural Foods Inc.

Tim Steiner, Ocado Group plc

Returning Directors

Robert Baesler, Baesler’s Inc.

Reynolds Cramer, Fareway Stores Inc. (No. 47 on PG’s Super 50 list)

Rudy Dory, Newport Avenue Market

Greg Gregerson, Gregerson’s Foods Inc.

Thomas Heinen, Heinen’s Grocery Stores

Robert Ingle, Ingles Markets Inc. (No. 30 on PG’s Super 50 list)

Henry Johnson, W. Lee Flowers & Co. Inc.

Omar Jorge Pena, Compare Foods Supermarkets

Tres Lund, Lund Food Holdings Inc.

Hendrik Meijer, Meijer Inc. (No. 12 on PG’s Super 50 list)

Jack Shakoor, Jack’s Super Foodtown

Dean Peterson, Harmon City, Inc.

Colleen Wegman, Wegmans Food Markets Inc. (No. 14 on PG’s Super 50 list)

Johnathan Weis, Weis Markets Inc. (No. 27 on PG’s Super 50 list)

New Chairman’s Appointees

Wesley Eubanks, The Pictsweet Co.

Valerie Oswalt, CEO, Century Snacks

The board’s aims are to promote and execute the objectives and purposes of Arlington, Va.-based FMI; represent the total and varied membership of the organization; establish its major policies; demonstrate a model of an active, participatory and sharing membership; appoint the president; and provide industry leadership.

A full-member listing of FMI’s leadership is available online.