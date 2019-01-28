Grocers Receive Leadership Awards at FMI Midwinter

The Food Marketing Institute (FMI) presented its leadership awards at the Midwinter Executive Conference, in Miami, honoring individuals for trading partner excellence, innovative business practices, service and statesmanship.

“These humble heroes live and exemplify integrity in our industry,” noted Leslie G. Sarasin, president and CEO of Arlington, Va.-based FMI. “The noble efforts of the entire food industry are embodied by the great leaders we celebrate through our executive leadership awards program.”

The following individuals were recognized at the 2019 Midwinter Executive Conference:

Randy Edeker, chairman of the board, CEO and president of West Des Moines, Iowa-based Hy-Vee Inc., No. 15 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States, received the Sidney R. Rabb Award for commitment to the consumer, community and the industry. “There’s an old saying that ‘they don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care’; it’s easy to preach this and harder to always live out,” noted Edeker, who is not only recognized for his business sense, but for his support of local communities and his collaborative spirit in vendor/partner relations.